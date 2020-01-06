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My beautiful mighty Great Dane Magna shows she is not just a pretty face, but very fast as well.
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9 views • January 06, 2020
Magna and I were out in a park that she likes to go to and spend time playing, meeting others, resting, congregating and other things. She enjoys chewing on one ball in particular after a little game of fetch to show just how fast she is. She is an amazing dog, amazing athlete, amazing friend. Magna is the greatest dog that there is, was, or has ever been on every conceivable level and I was blessed by her more than I could have ever expected.
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