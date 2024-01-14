Create New Account
God the Gaslighter
channel image
Eric Dubay
Gaslighting is a type of psychological manipulation in which an abuser attempts to gain power and control over another by sowing seeds of self-doubt and confusion, deliberately and systematically feeding false information, intentionally distorting reality and coercing the victim into constantly questioning themselves. The term originally derived from the 1944 film Gaslight in which a woman’s abusive husband slowly twists and shapes her reality until she believes she must be going insane. In many ways this parallels the metaphysical plight of the human condition, the constant confusion, contradictions and confounding nature of this realm...


