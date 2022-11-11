MY view on the Mid-term Elections

This past Tuesday was the mid-term Elections and we all viewed how in several States the Republican’s let the Demo-rats steal the Election from there opponent. In this Episode I talk about how they stole it and the Republicans let it happen.
