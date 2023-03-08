Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Really Big Firetruck Used to Go Shopping in Omaha Nebraska
84 views
channel image
Nebraska Channel 1
Published Yesterday |

How many firefighters does it take to screw in a light bulb? No one knows. But it does take four public employees playing fireman and one really big fire truck to shop for groceries. Their fire station is only three minutes away and one person and a small vehicle could have got the job done. But don't worry, they only used one really small shopping cart. Thank you for shopping at Bakers! Typical waste of time, money, and resources by public employees. But what do they care... it's all free money to them. Plus they have to find some way to waste money everyday so they can increase their budget for next year. Omaha Fire Department-Station 78 Address2909 N 144th St, Omaha, NE 68116, United States Phone+1 402 444 5700 https://www.omaha-fire.org/ #omaha #nebraska #fireandrescue #omahafiredepartment #station78 #fireman #firetruck #reallybigfiretruck #omahafiredepartment #publicemployees #publicmoney #wasteofmoney #abuseofpower #grocery #groceryshopping #shopping #shoppingcart #bakers #bakersrun #freemoney #nothingtodo #lightbulb #cornhuskers #huskers #gbr #maplestreet #wedontcoast #shareomaha #givingtuesday402 #omahane #omahaphotographer #lincolnnebraska #omahablogger #omahahairstylist #omaharealestate #nebraskalife #omahafoodie #omahawedding #omahahair #omahasalon #omahaweekend #omahafitness #nebraskaphotographer #omahasquad #lincoln #midwest #omahabride #omahabusiness #omahaevents #omahaboutique #omahatattoos #bestofomaha #homaha #omahafashion #nebraskagram "Roa - Carnival" is is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license. http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... / roamusic Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: • 🎠 Carnival & Happ...

Keywords
corruptionnebraskaomaha

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket