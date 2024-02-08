Create New Account
Healthy Living Livestream - Red Dye #40 - A Valentine's Day Nightmare
Dr. Andrew Kaufman


Feb 7, 2024


In this 30-minute exposé, you’ll learn…


- What Red Dye #40 is and why it’s definitely not safe to consume


- How to detox Red Dye #40 from your body (if you did consume it)


- How to identify Red Dye #40 in food products (including popsicles, cereals, and food supplements)


Click on my linktree to access my quiz!

offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bxjl9-healthy-living-livestream-red-40-a-valentines-day-nightmare.html

