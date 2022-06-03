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NWO's false flag goal is human extermination & release fallen angel devils & incriminate Christians
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75 views • June 03, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Illuminati top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their reptilian hybrid globalist elites use all kinds of false flag to try to destroy the Christians. They use their Saturn “Black Sun” Satanist Draco’s Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency’s CIA agent “Black Sun” Satanist Osama Bin Laden to incriminate all of God’s Christians and religion as the cause of terrorism so that any Christian who refuses to join Satan Lucifer’s “one-world religion of peace from any more religious nuclear wars in the future” can be executed. They use their Satan Lucifer’s nephilim Noah’s days Atlantis 5,000 year old Monarch Solutions company and Umbrella company and Mobius company super soldier uberman CIA terrorists to conduct mass shootings all the time, in order to blame the fake Christian gun owners for the murder of many children and to confiscate their private guns. They use their Illuminati NWO Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick church pastor infiltrators like the gay couple Pastor Jack Hibbs and Pastor Don Stewart to conduct deliberate fanatic anti-gay anti-homosexual hateful remarks against themselves, so that their Illuminati “gay mafia elite” and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human specie children every year and throwing their leftover human meat into the restaurant food and supermarket food, can silence all Christian who expose their reptilian hybrid & bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien globalist elites’ pedophile cannibal Satanist orgy child sacrifices. They use their Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar and Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar newscasters and public figures men to say all kinds of “male superiority” and “discriminatory remarks against women,” in order to create their feminist movement eugenics human extermination program, and bring all the most wicked evil Western feminist nations’ women to redefine Bible verses and rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word to remove all of God’s protection, so that they can corrupt society, and destroy the family, and create over 50% highest divorce rates among the Christian community, and get abortion child sacrifice legalized, and use abortion black magick energy to open up all the wormhole portals, and bring back millions of “COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination vaccine” fallen angel devils back from the abyss.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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