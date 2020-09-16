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Εάν δεν έχετε συμπτώματα Coronavirus, μην φοράτε μάσκα, λέει ο ΠΟΥ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!18 Μαρ 2020
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26 views • September 16, 2020
ΠΗΓΗ-If You Don't Have Coronavirus Symptoms, Don't Wear a Mask, says WHO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8_qt6QNO4w&;ab_channel=BloombergMarketsandFinance&fbclid=IwAR26xJiB5QHpvn0ytxJr569aoV6fr194qcWoKABfDUOouSYpWATt-XC6sTI
Mar.18 -- Individuals should use masks sparingly to avoid worsening shortages in hospitals, said Maria Van Kerkhove, a World Health Organization epidemiologist, adding that people who are well don’t need them. She spoke at a news conference in Geneva.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8_qt6QNO4w&;ab_channel=BloombergMarketsandFinance&fbclid=IwAR26xJiB5QHpvn0ytxJr569aoV6fr194qcWoKABfDUOouSYpWATt-XC6sTI
Mar.18 -- Individuals should use masks sparingly to avoid worsening shortages in hospitals, said Maria Van Kerkhove, a World Health Organization epidemiologist, adding that people who are well don’t need them. She spoke at a news conference in Geneva.
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