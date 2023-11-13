Obama Outed As 'Shadow President' Secretly Orchestrating Hamas-Israel False Flag

NBC News has admitted that Barack Obama has been secretly operating as America’s ‘shadow President’ for the last three years, illegally serving a third term in the White House.

According to an explosive report, Obama has been secretly overseeing the Biden administration, heightening concerns the ex-President is actually the secret commander-in-chief with his former VP operating as a frontman.

Should we really be surprised? The disastrous results of the Biden presidency are far worse than anything that could be cooked up by an incompetent old man with dementia.

Make no mistake, the economy has been expertly tampered with, and the world has been pushed to the brink of World War 3 by hidden hands. There is an arsonist in the White House and he has left his fingerprints all over the crime scene.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

