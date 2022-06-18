"Anarchist Leaders are Heads of Governments & Corporations CAN be tried & found GUILTY" Live Caravan

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"You're on the right track John B. Well meaning patriots all over the world will take down every last vestige of the old roman world when fear and desperation goad them into self-defense. And I would say the anarchist leaders are the heads of governments and corporations and they can be dealt with according to the maximum penalty allowed by the laws of each land in which they are tried and found guilty. That's my opinion on it and I would refer those listening to Reprint 990..." The REAL proof of #Anarchy is the LITTER BOXES IN SCHOOLS! #Caturday
MUST SEE: "Should We Execute Anarchists? "The Rocks of Anarchy" https://www.bitchute.com/video/EJcbL53Eb9aL/
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Zidkenu on Caravan to Midnight with John B. Wells
Naked Lines Friday, June 17, 2022 - Episode #1816
https://rumble.com/v18u91v-naked-lines-friday-john-b-wells-live.html
War? Revolution? Anarchy? The WHO! From talk of revolt and revolution to the U.S.S. Liberty and coming chaos, we hear our ukulele guy play "The quintissential tune for the times..."
Won't Get Fooled Again by the WHO
We'll be fighting in the streets
With our children at our feet
And the morals that they worship will be gone
And the men who spurred us on
Sit in judgement of all wrong
They decide and the shotgun sings the song
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I'll get on my knees and pray
We don't get fooled again
The change, it had to come!"
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