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"Anarchist Leaders are Heads of Governments & Corporations CAN be tried & found GUILTY" Live Caravan
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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20 views • June 18, 2022

"You're on the right track John B. Well meaning patriots all over the world will take down every last vestige of the old roman world when fear and desperation goad them into self-defense. And I would say the anarchist leaders are the heads of governments and corporations and they can be dealt with according to the maximum penalty allowed by the laws of each land in which they are tried and found guilty. That's my opinion on it and I would refer those listening to Reprint 990..." The REAL proof of #Anarchy is the LITTER BOXES IN SCHOOLS! #Caturday

MUST SEE: "Should We Execute Anarchists? "The Rocks of Anarchy" https://www.bitchute.com/video/EJcbL53Eb9aL/

Thank you for HEARING!

Help Zidkenu save all humanity!

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"Zidkenu" is BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

Heavily Censored on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

You can read some here: Medium https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

Z is PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM YOUTUBE which destroyed videos AND

BLOG sites that may be of historic interest to a few... http://octaman.blogspot.com/

Zidkenu on Caravan to Midnight with John B. Wells

Naked Lines Friday, June 17, 2022 - Episode #1816

https://rumble.com/v18u91v-naked-lines-friday-john-b-wells-live.html

War? Revolution? Anarchy? The WHO! From talk of revolt and revolution to the U.S.S. Liberty and coming chaos, we hear our ukulele guy play "The quintissential tune for the times..."

Won't Get Fooled Again by the WHO

We'll be fighting in the streets

With our children at our feet

And the morals that they worship will be gone

And the men who spurred us on

Sit in judgement of all wrong

They decide and the shotgun sings the song


I'll tip my hat to the new constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up my guitar and play

Just like yesterday

Then I'll get on my knees and pray

We don't get fooled again

The change, it had to come!"

Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes. Nothing for sale.

Keywords
anarchyarmageddoncaturday
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