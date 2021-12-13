© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join me on Zoom later today (see Link)
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • December 13, 2021
Judy Daniel is inviting you to a scheduled ZOOM meeting.
Topic: Prayer Meeting (God's willing)
Time: Dec 13, 2021 01:00 PM Atlantic Time (Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444...
Meeting ID: 790 622 5444
Passcode: MJM720
Topic: Prayer Meeting (God's willing)
Time: Dec 13, 2021 01:00 PM Atlantic Time (Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444...
Meeting ID: 790 622 5444
Passcode: MJM720
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.