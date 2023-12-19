Create New Account
Black-faced cuckoo shrike: A RARE VISITOR TO MY PERTH BACKYARD, Western Australia MVI_6891
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 21 hours ago

It was a delight to spot this black-faced cuckoo shrike atop my giant Bambusa balcooa.

