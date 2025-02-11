Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Finding Our Way to a More Meaningful Life.

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmesmen.net





February 16 2025

Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time





Year C, Luke 6:17, 20-26: Blessed are the poor. Woe to you who are rich.





Topic: Finding Our Way to a More Meaningful Life.









Gospel

Luke 6:17, 20-26

Jesus came down with the Twelve

and stood on a stretch of level ground

with a great crowd of his disciples

and a large number of the people

from all Judea and Jerusalem

and the coastal region of Tyre and Sidon.

And raising his eyes toward his disciples he said:

“Blessed are you who are poor,

for the kingdom of God is yours.

Blessed are you who are now hungry,

for you will be satisfied.

Blessed are you who are now weeping,

for you will laugh.

Blessed are you when people hate you,

and when they exclude and insult you,

and denounce your name as evil

on account of the Son of Man.

Rejoice and leap for joy on that day!

Behold, your reward will be great in heaven.

For their ancestors treated the prophets in the same way.

But woe to you who are rich,

for you have received your consolation.

Woe to you who are filled now,

for you will be hungry.

Woe to you who laugh now,

for you will grieve and weep.

Woe to you when all speak well of you,

for their ancestors treated the false prophets in this way.”





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/021625.cfm





**Summary**





This Man Moment emphasizes the importance of prioritizing one's relationship with God above material possessions and worldly pleasures. It reminds Catholic men and Christians that they are pilgrims on earth, and that their ultimate goal is to reach heaven. The excerpt encourages true followers of Christ to accept life's challenges and responsibilities with honesty and cheerfulness, as these are opportunities to gain eternal reward.





**Messege**





Are you ready to unlock the true meaning of being a Catholic man and Christian? It starts with letting go of the world's distractions and focusing on what truly matters - our relationship with God. We can enjoy the good things in life, but only if we use them responsibly and with kindness.





It's time to break free from the chains of wealth and materialism. As Catholic men, we're called to live simply and authentically, not to make accumulating wealth our sole purpose. We're not meant to indulge in pleasures that go against God's will, but to find joy in the simple things and be prepared to face life's challenges with courage and faith.





We're pilgrims on a journey to heaven, and the lighter our load, the easier it is to travel. But we can't avoid our responsibilities, whether they're big or small. By facing them with honesty and cheerfulness, we'll find that they become a means to achieve our eternal reward.





The Beatitudes are a personal challenge to each of us. If we're true followers of Christ, we'll take the rough with the smooth, the poverty with the plenty, and the sorrows with the joys. These are the stepping stones that God has laid out for us to reach the eternal shore. So, let's take the first step towards a life of purpose and meaning - "Ours is the Kingdom of Heaven."







