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Royal Family's Pedophilia involvement exposed. Prince Charles was best friends with Jimmy the Pedo. This Fruit Cake player was Pure Evil. Supposedly he had sex with dead people.
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55 views • October 05, 2021
I mean how sick can you be ? I think this Sicko is dead. Just like the Queen is dead. And the head Nazi of the Royal Family, Prince Phillip, is also dead. Say Goodbye to all these Sickos. Anyway, the thumbnail pic is a sunset in the Tamarindo area of Costa Rica when we lived there, etc. We did have some spectacular sunsets there. And great surf ! And cold beers !
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