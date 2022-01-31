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BOMB PROOF SUITS..
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30 views • January 31, 2022
Walking through explosions! New Russian combat bomb suit tested.
The latest combat suit for soldiers was tested in Moscow suburbs.
The suit, jointly developed by Rostec Corporation and the TSNIITOCHMASH Research Institute, is made from aramid material which could withstand kinetic threats and fire.
Credit | New China TV
The latest combat suit for soldiers was tested in Moscow suburbs.
The suit, jointly developed by Rostec Corporation and the TSNIITOCHMASH Research Institute, is made from aramid material which could withstand kinetic threats and fire.
Credit | New China TV
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