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Trump was right all along | George Papadopoulos
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92 views • December 20, 2020
Former Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos, who was a victim of the investigations widely considered by the President and his supporters as a 'witch hunt,' comments on new reported texts and materials from the FBI that suggest the bureau had their eyes on The Donald for longer than originally thought. - with Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt
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