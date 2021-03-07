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'RED ALERT_ YOUR 'GOVERNMENT' HAS ABANDONED YOU - Prepare for COLLAPSE
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350 views • March 07, 2021
IF YOU THINK THINGS ARE BAD NOW, JUST WAIT FOR 2022. THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK, AND IT'S NEVER BEEN MORE CLEAR THAT OUR GOVERNMENT HAS ABANDONED US, and it is now by definition an illegitimate criminal 'government', an enemy of the very people it is meant to serve.
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