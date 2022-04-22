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4/22/2022 Ukraine Rescue: The big tent of the New Federal State of China has the largest LED TV screen in the region to show the footage of our rescue operations. A 6-meter-high billboard was established to display the information about the New Federal State of China, other rescue organizations, and shuttle buses. Some people attacked our fellow fighters as it seems they were not happy with the cause of the New Federal State of China to take down the CCP. We will hold these people accountable for their actions