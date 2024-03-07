Create New Account
Northern Gaza humanitarian crisis Seven children die in Kamal Adwan hospital (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/TWbrbcPuqMo?si=e4_-awvHMuF1admB

29 Feb 2024

We begin with the deteriorating situation in northern Gaza, where at least seven children have died at the Kamal Adwan Hospital most, from malnutrition and dehydration


Al Jazeera's Anas Al Sharif reports.


Furthermore, Alexandra Saieh, head of humanitarian Policy and advocacy at Save the Children,

joins Al Jazeera’s live from Washington DC.





Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazastarvationfamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlersmalnutritionpledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

