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News footage, Ghslane Maxwell case, Epstein Island and Truth about Trump, Stop Abortions!
This show is news footage I found about Epstein and Ghslane Maxwell's ties to our government officials, Hollywood and child trafficking. The truth is coming out and can't be stopped. The Satanic cult has infiltrated every form of government, schools, holly-wood, and even the church! They are trying to pass this mark of the beast, "Vax" so we can't buy, sell or trade, travel or work without it.
Revelation 13:17 | View whole chapter | See verse in context
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Mark of the Beast!
Revelation 13:17 |
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Revelation 14:9 |
And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand.
Isaiah 22:19 |
And I will drive thee from thy station, and from thy state shall he pull thee down.
Luke 11:26 |
Then goeth he, and taketh to him seven other spirits more wicked than himself; and they enter in, and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first.
Isaiah 44:27 |
That saith to the deep, Be dry, and I will dry up thy rivers:
Job 4:13 |
In thoughts from the visions of the night, when deep sleep falleth on men,
Job 12:22 |
He discovereth deep things out of darkness, and bringeth out to light the shadow of death.
PayPal took down my web site credit card processing for My CBD Health so If you order anything you have to pay by check or in store cash. https://mycbdhealth.com
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn