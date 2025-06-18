FREEDOMFEST 2025

The World's Largest Gathering of Free minds





Who comes to FreedomFest? The most amazing mix of 2,000 open-minded and inquisitive people, from business experts, politicians, and entrepreneurs… to influencers, artists, and filmmakers. FreedomFest is independent, non-partisan, and not affiliated with any organization or political party.





FreedomFest will help you find your FREEDOM TRIBE, tap into your LIBERTY MINDSET, and revitalize your FINANCIAL, POLITICAL, AND HEALTH FREEDOM by providing:





Solutions





Leaders in technology, geo-politics, investing, and health freedom will provide keynote speeches, films, panels, and debates that teach you ways to protect and grow YOUR personal liberties.





Personal Interactions





Shake hands with your liberty heroes at our book signing events, snap photos at VIP meet-and-greets, talk to grassroots organizations and nonprofits in the “Tradeshow for Liberty” exhibit hall, grab a bite to eat with new friends, and engage in conversation circles.





FUN





You can look forward to excursions, comedy, live music, karaoke, yoga, dancing, and pool parties throughout the entire week, making FreedomFest Palm Springs the ultimate liberty getaway.





www.https://freedomfest.com/









Welcome to the Free Republic of Liberland

Formation of Liberland





The Free Republic of Liberland (hereinafter “Liberland”) is a sovereign state located between Croatia and Serbia on the west bank of the Danube River. On some maps, this area is referred to as “Gornja Siga”. The nearest towns are Zmajevac (Croatia) and Bački Monoštor (Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Serbia).





This parcel of land came into existence due to a border dispute between Croatia and Serbia. This area is not claimed by Croatia, Serbia, nor any other nation or private entity. Furthermore, it remained unclaimed since the dissolution of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1991. In fact, for many decades, it has been uninhabited and no claim was ever made to this piece of land. It was therefore terra nullius – a no man’s land – until Vít Jedlička and Jana Markovicova proclaimed it as the Free Republic of Liberland on 13 April 2015. Liberland has set its boundary with ample margin from neighbouring countries to ensure that it does not infringe upon the territory of Croatia or Serbia. The total area is approximately 7 km² and is now the third smallest sovereign state, after the Vatican and Monaco. (For more information regarding the border dispute between Croatia and Serbia, see the article on Wikipedia.)





https://liberland.org/about