The Next Shock Won’t Be Financial... It Will Be Food

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The Ripple Effects Are Already Moving Through the Entire Chain

David Morgan interviews David Dubine about the risk of a deeper food crisis driven by energy costs, fertilizer shortages, plastic packaging disruptions, supply-chain fragility, and declining agricultural yields. Dubine argues that food inflation is moving in “stair steps,” with COVID representing the first major repricing and current disruptions forming the next leg higher. He emphasizes that the problem is not purely monetary inflation, but a layered physical squeeze involving diesel, fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, packaging materials, and global distribution bottlenecks.

A central theme is that modern food systems are built for efficiency, not resilience. Dubine warns that just-in-time supply chains leave little room for shocks, and he questions whether official food stock numbers are accurate or designed to stabilize markets. He believes public awareness will remain low until mainstream media declares a food crisis, just as media messaging shaped public behavior during COVID. He also points to packaging shortages, especially plastic films and woven polypropylene bags, as underappreciated triggers that can disrupt food availability even when the food itself still exists.

The discussion moves into social, political, and investment implications. Dubine says food stress can drive people away from conventional paper investments and back toward tangible stores of value, citing rising interest in gold and silver in India. Morgan and Dubine discuss Weimar-era examples where contracts were settled in commodities such as rye or lumber instead of collapsing currency. They also explore silver as a survival hedge, with Dubine estimating that roughly 150 ounces of silver could potentially help a person navigate several years of food stress, while Morgan notes that even 100 to 300 ounces could go a long way in a severe barter environment.

For practical preparation, Dubine stresses growing food, but expands the idea beyond simple vegetables. He recommends thinking in terms of production, storage, barter, dehydration, medicinal herbs, oils, alcohol/tinctures, tobacco, fruit, and value-added goods. Morgan adds microgreens as a simple, high-nutrition option that can be grown indoors. Dubine highlights oils and fats as especially critical during famines because they support brain function and are historically among the hardest food inputs to secure.

The interview closes with broader reflections on silver, media narratives, and personal resilience. Morgan argues silver remains deeply undervalued when measured against a day’s labor, suggesting a thought-experiment value around $200 per ounce. Both men agree that the masses may not recognize the food or monetary crisis until the media frames it for them. Dubine urges listeners to prepare before the next price step higher, build redundancy, think internationally if possible, and take responsibility for family resilience rather than relying on government support.

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