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CANADA'S TRUDEAU GOVERNMENT AT 1:30AM VOTES TO GO FULL COMMUNISM - THE END OF FREE SPEECH IN CANADA
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201 views • June 23, 2021
CANADA'S TRUDEAU GOVERNMENT AT 1:30AM VOTES TO GO FULL COMMUNISM - THE END OF FREE SPEECH IN CANADA
The Canadian government has voted to go Full Communism in an overnight vote at 1:30am on June 22, 2021 just after the 21st day of the 21st week of the 21st month of the 21st year of the 21st Century which will never come again.
Trudeau at the helm is now officially the dictator he so admires in China.
The United States looks on in amazement and wonders if this will come to America.
The answer is YES.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/VQgme2dGjw6m/
The Canadian government has voted to go Full Communism in an overnight vote at 1:30am on June 22, 2021 just after the 21st day of the 21st week of the 21st month of the 21st year of the 21st Century which will never come again.
Trudeau at the helm is now officially the dictator he so admires in China.
The United States looks on in amazement and wonders if this will come to America.
The answer is YES.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/VQgme2dGjw6m/
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