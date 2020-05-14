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05/13/20 #DRs4PEPFAR: PIH, CGI, Nano-V-Killswitch, Afghanistan #GlobalHealthMafia
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156 views • May 14, 2020
#DRs4PEPFAR: PIH, CGI, Nano-V-Killswitch, Afghanistan #GlobalHealthMafia
8,862 views
•May 13, 2020
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You Are Free TV
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5/14: The deadly “health” cabal assault on humanity is being exposed. We see CGI’s “global health initiative” at the forefront, with Dr’s WOB closely connected to P_PFAR and wonder what happened in Kab_l’s maternity ward attack....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
The channel is having a tough time uploading and posting links, please be patient as they are loaded.
Crowe House (Subscribe!) on CA mandated that 2 million people in CA must test for Cee Vee or lose their benefits. If they test positive, they will lose their children:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHRrx...
(go to minute 3)
https://headtopics.com/ph/apple-googl...
https://nationalfile.com/contact-trac...
https://aim4truth.org/2020/05/11/whis...
Chelsea Clinton on the Board of Trustees, world wide Org, Tracer Army:
https://www.pih.org/pages/governance
International President, Christos Christou:
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org...
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org...
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org...
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org...
http://polioeradication.org/
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcar...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/...
https://zm.usembassy.gov/our-relation...
Gates Foundation v a x ing Afghanistan:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/TheOp...
https://www.robinhood.org/about-us/go...
What's coming in September for the next "Outbreak":
https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/...
https://brassballs.blog/home/fauci-ni...
Please watch Corbitt Report on Gates Crimes:
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Watch POTUS on Biden "unmasking" of Flynn today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAkvu...
The 4th Re_ch running the New World C_bal:
https://www.brighteon.com/f69917b3-63...
https://vaccineimpact.com/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
8,862 views
•May 13, 2020
1.3K
18
Share
Save
You Are Free TV
87.7K subscribers
5/14: The deadly “health” cabal assault on humanity is being exposed. We see CGI’s “global health initiative” at the forefront, with Dr’s WOB closely connected to P_PFAR and wonder what happened in Kab_l’s maternity ward attack....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
The channel is having a tough time uploading and posting links, please be patient as they are loaded.
Crowe House (Subscribe!) on CA mandated that 2 million people in CA must test for Cee Vee or lose their benefits. If they test positive, they will lose their children:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHRrx...
(go to minute 3)
https://headtopics.com/ph/apple-googl...
https://nationalfile.com/contact-trac...
https://aim4truth.org/2020/05/11/whis...
Chelsea Clinton on the Board of Trustees, world wide Org, Tracer Army:
https://www.pih.org/pages/governance
International President, Christos Christou:
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org...
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org...
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org...
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org...
http://polioeradication.org/
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcar...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/...
https://zm.usembassy.gov/our-relation...
Gates Foundation v a x ing Afghanistan:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/TheOp...
https://www.robinhood.org/about-us/go...
What's coming in September for the next "Outbreak":
https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/...
https://brassballs.blog/home/fauci-ni...
Please watch Corbitt Report on Gates Crimes:
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Watch POTUS on Biden "unmasking" of Flynn today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAkvu...
The 4th Re_ch running the New World C_bal:
https://www.brighteon.com/f69917b3-63...
https://vaccineimpact.com/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the correct link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
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