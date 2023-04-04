TRUST GOD FOR THE VICTORY 1. SAMUEL CHAPTER 29-31

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 29-31. When Saul went to this battle, he was full of fear. The Lord would not answer him. Saul knew that the Philistines would win. And Saul knew that he and his sons would die. Saul could not encourage his soldiers. Therefore, he could not be a good leader for his army. The result was that the Israelites ran away. And the Philistines killed many of them including three of Saul’s sons. Saul was still alive but had bad injuries. He was afraid of what the Philistines might do to him. In those days, people lost their honour if their enemy killed them. That is what they believed. They had more honour if they killed themselves’.

