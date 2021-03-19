© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer exec caught hoping virus never ends so pharma can make bank
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 19, 2021
Kim Iversen, March 17, 2021
Thank you for watching the fully independent Kim Iversen Show.
Please sign up for my email newsletter to stay up to date and in touch and please consider supporting the show.
Sign up for the email newsletter here: https://www.kimiversen.com/
(I will never spam you or sell your info)
To support the show:
https://www.patreon.com/kimiversen
https://paypal.me/KimIversenShow
Follow Kim on Instagram: @KimIversen
Find Kim on Facebook: @KimIversenOfficial
The audio version of this show is available on:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2O38qVR
Google Play: https://bit.ly/2HrrGfk
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2TNUGnk
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XWWcTl
https://www.youtube.com/c/KimIversen/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZnlC-eUCoo
Thank you for watching the fully independent Kim Iversen Show.
Please sign up for my email newsletter to stay up to date and in touch and please consider supporting the show.
Sign up for the email newsletter here: https://www.kimiversen.com/
(I will never spam you or sell your info)
To support the show:
https://www.patreon.com/kimiversen
https://paypal.me/KimIversenShow
Follow Kim on Instagram: @KimIversen
Find Kim on Facebook: @KimIversenOfficial
The audio version of this show is available on:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2O38qVR
Google Play: https://bit.ly/2HrrGfk
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2TNUGnk
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XWWcTl
https://www.youtube.com/c/KimIversen/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZnlC-eUCoo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.