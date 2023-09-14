Dr. Paul Offit on How Public Health Communications Requires a 'Unified' Narrative
"I just contradicted somebody who was the Coronavirus Task Coordinator, Ashish Jha at The White House, and he wasn't happy about that and others weren't happy about that because you have to have this unified front. Because when you show in any sense that you're questioning it, it looks bad."Dr. Paul Offit on How Public Health Communications Requires a 'Unified' Narrative "I just contradicted somebody who was the Coronavirus Task Coordinator, Ashish Jha at The White House, and he wasn't happy about that and others weren't happy about that because you have to have this unified front. Because when you show in any sense that you're questioning it, it looks bad."
https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1701966873129033985?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.