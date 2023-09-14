Create New Account
Dr. Paul Offit on How Public Health Communications Requires a 'Unified' Narrative
"I just contradicted somebody who was the Coronavirus Task Coordinator, Ashish Jha at The White House, and he wasn't happy about that and others weren't happy about that because you have to have this unified front. Because when you show in any sense that you're questioning it, it looks bad."


https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1701966873129033985?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

