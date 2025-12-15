THE ARSEN OSTROVSKY 🌏 BONDI BEACH PSYOP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The NEWS - 🇦🇺🇮🇱 Fact check
🔴Arsen Ostrovsky, who survived the December 14, 2025 attack in Sydney, claims to have also survived October 7, 2023 and to have moved to Australia just two weeks ago.
♦️However, there is no evidence found of his status as a direct victim of October 7 (neither photos, nor articles or publications from that time). Yet, he is so present on social media (over a billion views) that he received the "Voices of Iron" award from the Knesset for his online support of the Israeli army.
📍Wishing Mr. Ostrovsky a speedy recovery, and support to all victims of all massacres, as well as to their loved ones.
Source: https://x.com/news_and_truth/status/2000264526239822273
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aeymcw [thanks to https://x.com/RothLindberg/status/2000188622893715580/photo/2 & https://x.com/1brindepanache/status/2000317036120223895 🖲]