THE ARSEN OSTROVSKY 🌏 BONDI BEACH PSYOP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
704 followers
1
159 views • 22 hours ago

The NEWS - 🇦🇺🇮🇱 Fact check


🔴Arsen Ostrovsky, who survived the December 14, 2025 attack in Sydney, claims to have also survived October 7, 2023 and to have moved to Australia just two weeks ago.


♦️However, there is no evidence found of his status as a direct victim of October 7 (neither photos, nor articles or publications from that time). Yet, he is so present on social media (over a billion views) that he received the "Voices of Iron" award from the Knesset for his online support of the Israeli army.


📍Wishing Mr. Ostrovsky a speedy recovery, and support to all victims of all massacres, as well as to their loved ones.


Source: https://x.com/news_and_truth/status/2000264526239822273


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aeymcw [thanks to https://x.com/RothLindberg/status/2000188622893715580/photo/2 & https://x.com/1brindepanache/status/2000317036120223895 🖲]

Keywords
epic failbondi beacharsen ostrovskygrok fact checkterrorist attack psyop
