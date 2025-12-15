THE ARSEN OSTROVSKY 🌏 BONDI BEACH PSYOP

The NEWS - 🇦🇺🇮🇱 Fact check





🔴Arsen Ostrovsky, who survived the December 14, 2025 attack in Sydney, claims to have also survived October 7, 2023 and to have moved to Australia just two weeks ago.





♦️However, there is no evidence found of his status as a direct victim of October 7 (neither photos, nor articles or publications from that time). Yet, he is so present on social media (over a billion views) that he received the "Voices of Iron" award from the Knesset for his online support of the Israeli army.





📍Wishing Mr. Ostrovsky a speedy recovery, and support to all victims of all massacres, as well as to their loved ones.





Source: https://x.com/news_and_truth/status/2000264526239822273





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aeymcw [thanks to https://x.com/RothLindberg/status/2000188622893715580/photo/2 & https://x.com/1brindepanache/status/2000317036120223895 🖲]