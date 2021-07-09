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EX-NIH WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES FAUCI -- Detailed Interview with Del Bigtree
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170 views • July 09, 2021
WATCH THE ORIGINAL HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ex-nih-whistleblower-exposes-fauci/
EX-NIH WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES FAUCI
Former NIH research scientist, Judy Mikovits, PhD, details shocking acts of corruption by key figures at NIH, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, dating all the way back to his mishandling of the AIDS epidemic.
EX-NIH WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES FAUCI
Former NIH research scientist, Judy Mikovits, PhD, details shocking acts of corruption by key figures at NIH, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, dating all the way back to his mishandling of the AIDS epidemic.
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