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7/11/19 #FREETOMMY! TR In Prison, SM Summit, Pedo-Cabal Round Up #NoMercy
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53 views • July 12, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jul 11, 2019
7/11: Tommy Robinson was sentenced to 9 months in prison today- for the crime of committing journalism- at the same time President Trump hosts Social Media Summit to combat censorship! Hannity airs Project Veritas coverage of the G00GLE whistleblower on mainstream news. Meanwhile, the Pedo-elite intelligence cabal is being masterfully led to the edge of the cliff by the Trump team.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
PLEASE MAKE A CALL OR TWEET FOR TOMMY!
CALL the WHITE HOUSE, leave a message or comment for President Trump:
Comments: 202-456-1111
Switchboard: 202-456-1414
Tweet to TRUMP: #SAVETOMMY
https://twitter.com/POTUS
or @realDonaldTrump
Contact the Ambassador to the UK ASAP:
https://twitter.com/USAmbUK
To phone Amb Johnson at the US Embassy in the UK:
Phone: [44] (0)20 7499-9000
Please help Tommy raise money for his defense team:
https://www.tr.news/freedom-for-tommy
YAFTV has been experiencing A LOT of trouble with YT uploading/processing for the last 48 hours. Yesterday's video is still not up. Apologies for not being able to get the links posted promptly for this video- hopefully they will be up within a few hours.
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
Published on Jul 11, 2019
7/11: Tommy Robinson was sentenced to 9 months in prison today- for the crime of committing journalism- at the same time President Trump hosts Social Media Summit to combat censorship! Hannity airs Project Veritas coverage of the G00GLE whistleblower on mainstream news. Meanwhile, the Pedo-elite intelligence cabal is being masterfully led to the edge of the cliff by the Trump team.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
PLEASE MAKE A CALL OR TWEET FOR TOMMY!
CALL the WHITE HOUSE, leave a message or comment for President Trump:
Comments: 202-456-1111
Switchboard: 202-456-1414
Tweet to TRUMP: #SAVETOMMY
https://twitter.com/POTUS
or @realDonaldTrump
Contact the Ambassador to the UK ASAP:
https://twitter.com/USAmbUK
To phone Amb Johnson at the US Embassy in the UK:
Phone: [44] (0)20 7499-9000
Please help Tommy raise money for his defense team:
https://www.tr.news/freedom-for-tommy
YAFTV has been experiencing A LOT of trouble with YT uploading/processing for the last 48 hours. Yesterday's video is still not up. Apologies for not being able to get the links posted promptly for this video- hopefully they will be up within a few hours.
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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