🤫Declassified🤫

On January 13th, 2024 I was blessed to have Cathleen Elizabeth Curreri, aka Agent 17 of Beautiful Horizons 2, join me in life as a Wife and Media Partner.





She has enjoyed the fruits of Operation Visiting Angels where she has documented our Case Management efforts and Ministry outreach to the Migrant children and their families.





She has suffered through the darkness of the full on assault we endured from Sheriff Wagner of Adams County and a powerful family who owns a Town that shall not be named by myself.





She has weathered the Spiritual Battles that swirl around me and just before all hope of a future together vanished, she did exactly what was needed to protect our marriage...





She permitted God to fully come into our Marriage, committed to studying His Word with me, committed to praying daily with me, and she is keeping those commitments.





Our Marriage was blessed and we both were annointed with oil during Prayer Intercession.





She is beautiful, brave, timid, shy, quiet, red-pilled, unmodified, a growing Believer in our Most High God, and she has brought me tremendous happiness.





I have quite enjoyed our secret Marriage without it being blasted across Social Media.





Unfortunately, I will not get the secret 3 months I had hoped for because hundreds of people across the Country and many within VOP are aware... And Butterfly has thoroughly enjoyed breaking confidentiality. 😆





I will, however, get to spend my remaining days with "Catey Beth" whom I am deeply in love with.





Cathy is my Media Co-Creator for VOP News and she receives zero government assistance.





She has been learning the hardest lesson any could walk. Faith in God providing every need for every day for so long as we walk.





She has seen God provide daily, as we both pray daily.





His provisions, like a Camper for private quarters, has brought God's humor to light for her.





If you are inclined to bless her work, you may do so here:





https://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2





Now Cathy gets to tell her side. Stay tuned.