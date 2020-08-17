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TruNews August 17 2020 It Is Time for President Trump to Declare Martial law.
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55 views • August 18, 2020
It Is Time for President Trump to Declare Martial law because the Jewish funded and backed violent BLM and Antifa terrorists are out of control and the police are backing down because their Freemason Commie zionist Democrat governors and Mayors are protecting and encouraging the terrorist Marxist
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