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Elon Musk | "You Could Turn Someone Into a Butterfly. Synthetic mRNA Is Like a Computer Program."
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114 views • April 28, 2022
Musk’s deal for Twitter is worth about $44 billion. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/25/business/elon-musk-twitter
#1 - Why Did Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Write a Song with These Lyrics? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA&;list=RDgYG_4vJ4qNA&start_radio=1
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
Simulation, give me something good
God's creation, so misunderstood
Pray to the divinity, the keeper of the key
One day everyone will believe
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
People like to say that we're insane
But AI will reward us when it reigns
Pledge allegiance to the world's most powerful computer
Simulation: it's the future
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you're not even alive
If you're not backed up on a drive
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you're not even alive
If you're not backed up, backed up on a drive
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Neanderthal to human being
Evolution, kill the gene
Biology is superficial
Intelligence is artificial
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Learn More: https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/11/entertainment/grimes-elon-musk-second-child-intl-scli/index.html
#2 - Elon Musk says we need universal basic income because 'in the future, physical work will be a choice' -https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/elon-musk-says-we-need-universal-basic-income-because-in-the-future-physical-work-will-be-a-choice/ar-AANxXvG
#3 - When Humans Become Cyborgs | DAVOS 2020 - Watch at 4 Minutes and 20 Seconds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrNaaz1isEQ&;t=240s - Feb 20, 2020
#4 - Why did Elon Musk meet with Epstein? Almost one year before he died in a Manhattan prison cell, wealthy New York financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed during an interview with a New York Times reporter that he was advising Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive who was in a sea of legal trouble at the time. https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/jeffrey-epstein-elon-musk-tesla
#5 - Why Did Elon Musk Build the CureVac mRNA Lab? Tesla to Make Molecule Printers for COVID-19 Vaccine Developer CureVac - https://www.reuters.com/article/healthcoronavirus-tesla/update-2-tesla-to-make-molecule-printers-for-covid-19-vaccine-developer-curevac-idUSL4N2E926F
#6 - Why did Elon Musk Say He Hopes to Start Putting Brain Chips In Humans Next Year? “We’ve already got a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull, and the tiny wires, who can play video games using his mind.” - Elon Musk - https://nypost.com/2021/02/03/elon-musk-neuralink-could-start-implanting-brain-chips-later-this-year/ - Elon Musk unveils working prototype of ‘brain-implant’ device - https://nypost.com/2020/08/28/elon-musk-unveils-working-prototype-of-brain-implant-device/
#7 - Why Did Elon Musk Tweet Out, “Please consider working at Neuralink! Short-term: solve brain/spine injuries Long-term: human/AI symbiosis Latter will be species-level important Work at either at our Bay Area or Austin locations.”? https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1356027336387252235?lang=en
#8 - Why Did Elon Musk Say, "With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon”? Musk said at the MIT Aeronautics and Astronautics Department's 2014 Centennial Symposium. "You know all those stories where there's the guy with the pentagram and the holy water and he's like... yeah, he's sure he can control the demon, [but] it doesn't work out." - https://www.cnet.com/science/elon-musk-we-are-summoning-the-demon-with-artificial-intelligence/
WATCH - https://rumble.com/v12h2zx-elon-musk-with-artificial-intelligence-were-summoning-the-demon-co-founder-.html
#9 - Elon Musk - Why Was Elon Musk on the 2008 World Economic Forum list of Young Global Leaders List? Bloomberg - https://archive.ph/wRCvZ - https://www.americaoutloud.com/elon-musk-is-a-former-klaus-schwab-wef-young-global-leader/
#1 - Why Did Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Write a Song with These Lyrics? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA&;list=RDgYG_4vJ4qNA&start_radio=1
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
Simulation, give me something good
God's creation, so misunderstood
Pray to the divinity, the keeper of the key
One day everyone will believe
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
People like to say that we're insane
But AI will reward us when it reigns
Pledge allegiance to the world's most powerful computer
Simulation: it's the future
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power, power
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you're not even alive
If you're not backed up on a drive
And if you long to never die
Baby, plug in, upload your mind
Come on, you're not even alive
If you're not backed up, backed up on a drive
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Elevate the human race, putting makeup on my face
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
What will it take to make you capitulate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
When will the state agree to cooperate?
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
We appreciate power
Neanderthal to human being
Evolution, kill the gene
Biology is superficial
Intelligence is artificial
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Submit
Learn More: https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/11/entertainment/grimes-elon-musk-second-child-intl-scli/index.html
#2 - Elon Musk says we need universal basic income because 'in the future, physical work will be a choice' -https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/elon-musk-says-we-need-universal-basic-income-because-in-the-future-physical-work-will-be-a-choice/ar-AANxXvG
#3 - When Humans Become Cyborgs | DAVOS 2020 - Watch at 4 Minutes and 20 Seconds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrNaaz1isEQ&;t=240s - Feb 20, 2020
#4 - Why did Elon Musk meet with Epstein? Almost one year before he died in a Manhattan prison cell, wealthy New York financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed during an interview with a New York Times reporter that he was advising Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive who was in a sea of legal trouble at the time. https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/jeffrey-epstein-elon-musk-tesla
#5 - Why Did Elon Musk Build the CureVac mRNA Lab? Tesla to Make Molecule Printers for COVID-19 Vaccine Developer CureVac - https://www.reuters.com/article/healthcoronavirus-tesla/update-2-tesla-to-make-molecule-printers-for-covid-19-vaccine-developer-curevac-idUSL4N2E926F
#6 - Why did Elon Musk Say He Hopes to Start Putting Brain Chips In Humans Next Year? “We’ve already got a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull, and the tiny wires, who can play video games using his mind.” - Elon Musk - https://nypost.com/2021/02/03/elon-musk-neuralink-could-start-implanting-brain-chips-later-this-year/ - Elon Musk unveils working prototype of ‘brain-implant’ device - https://nypost.com/2020/08/28/elon-musk-unveils-working-prototype-of-brain-implant-device/
#7 - Why Did Elon Musk Tweet Out, “Please consider working at Neuralink! Short-term: solve brain/spine injuries Long-term: human/AI symbiosis Latter will be species-level important Work at either at our Bay Area or Austin locations.”? https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1356027336387252235?lang=en
#8 - Why Did Elon Musk Say, "With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon”? Musk said at the MIT Aeronautics and Astronautics Department's 2014 Centennial Symposium. "You know all those stories where there's the guy with the pentagram and the holy water and he's like... yeah, he's sure he can control the demon, [but] it doesn't work out." - https://www.cnet.com/science/elon-musk-we-are-summoning-the-demon-with-artificial-intelligence/
WATCH - https://rumble.com/v12h2zx-elon-musk-with-artificial-intelligence-were-summoning-the-demon-co-founder-.html
#9 - Elon Musk - Why Was Elon Musk on the 2008 World Economic Forum list of Young Global Leaders List? Bloomberg - https://archive.ph/wRCvZ - https://www.americaoutloud.com/elon-musk-is-a-former-klaus-schwab-wef-young-global-leader/
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