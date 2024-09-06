Gaslighting Death With Dr. William Makis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. William Makis, a vocal critic and researcher who fearlessly addresses alarming trends emerging from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Dr. Makis' research focuses on the surge of "turbo cancer" cases, misconduct within the Alberta healthcare system, and the disturbing silence surrounding the sudden deaths of individuals previously in robust health—including doctors, pilots, athletes, and young people.
Dr. Makis argues that the mainstream narrative systematically downplays or ignores these issues, effectively gaslighting the public. "There's a pattern of sudden and unexplained deaths that simply can't be ignored," he states. "Yet, there’s a concerted effort to dismiss these cases without thorough investigation, labelling any concern as misinformation. This is not just irresponsible—it’s dangerous."
➡️ Watch Full Interview : https://rumble.com/v5djdhx-gaslighting-death-w-dr.-william-makis.html
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/