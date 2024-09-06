Gaslighting Death With Dr. William Makis

Dr. William Makis, a vocal critic and researcher who fearlessly addresses alarming trends emerging from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Dr. Makis' research focuses on the surge of "turbo cancer" cases, misconduct within the Alberta healthcare system, and the disturbing silence surrounding the sudden deaths of individuals previously in robust health—including doctors, pilots, athletes, and young people.



Dr. Makis argues that the mainstream narrative systematically downplays or ignores these issues, effectively gaslighting the public. "There's a pattern of sudden and unexplained deaths that simply can't be ignored," he states. "Yet, there’s a concerted effort to dismiss these cases without thorough investigation, labelling any concern as misinformation. This is not just irresponsible—it’s dangerous."



➡️ Watch Full Interview : https://rumble.com/v5djdhx-gaslighting-death-w-dr.-william-makis.html



Source @Real World News





