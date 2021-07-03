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Planet Lockdown, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, Immunity,Vaccine Passports, Means Goodnight To Society, Good Night To Science, Goodnight To Humanity
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90 views • July 03, 2021
DR Sucharit Bhakdi, a kind and gentle and softly spoken man, is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one. Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
Notable comments:-
There will be no other way to enforce this other than to measure for antibodies. You cannot measure 'T cells' activity and to do so would be sense less when virtually everyone has 'T cell' activity against this virus you don't have to go around testing some more.
There would be around 80% immunity in society. but you cannot test for lymphocytes as far less than 10% are in the blood. They reside in the spleen or the lymph nodes in the liver they are not drawn.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Notable comments:-
There will be no other way to enforce this other than to measure for antibodies. You cannot measure 'T cells' activity and to do so would be sense less when virtually everyone has 'T cell' activity against this virus you don't have to go around testing some more.
There would be around 80% immunity in society. but you cannot test for lymphocytes as far less than 10% are in the blood. They reside in the spleen or the lymph nodes in the liver they are not drawn.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
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