The Culture, Society and Agenda of the Grey Aliens - Part 2

DISCLAIMER: Brian Ruhe does not represent the views of Suzy Hansen. Brian and his guests are only putting forth their own interpretation of Suzy Hansen's book and videos.

Part 2. Brian reads and comments more on the book, "The Dual Soul Connection - The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement" by Suzy Hansen. The book is at: https://www.amazon.ca/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement-ebook/dp/B00S1UREB4

In this video, Brian read sections, and Elena just finished reading the same book so she talked about it as well. Brian told stories and commented on his analysis of the profound implications the greys have for the future of the planet. He has also read the draft of Jeff Selver's book and compared experiences.

For other references to the culture and society and agenda of the grey aliens, Brian will also quote some of the work of his two biggest influences, Richard Dolan and Linda Moulton Howe. As well, he drew on his past 15 years of ufology study. Brian's talk was just over an hour and we had group discussion. The entire Zoom meting with about 15 people went on for just over seven hours! Secret parts were not recorded so the whole video is about 5.5 hours long.

