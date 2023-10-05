Create New Account
There's a shadow war going on in America on the Second Amendment so we flew out to Texas to chat about it with one of the most knowledgeable dudes we know - Mike Mihalski from Sons of Liberty Gun Work
channel image
Puretrauma357
1587 Subscribers
98 views
Published Yesterday

There's a shadow war going on in America on the Second Amendment... so we flew out to Texas to chat about it with one of the most knowledgeable dudes we know - Mike Mihalski from Sons of Liberty Gun Works. Here's what you need to know.

Keywords
going ontheres a shadow warin america on the second amendmentso we flew out to texas to chat about it with one of the most knowledgeabledudes we know - mike mihalskifrom sons ofliberty gun works

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket