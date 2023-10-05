There's a shadow war going on in America on the Second Amendment so we flew out to Texas to chat about it with one of the most knowledgeable dudes we know - Mike Mihalski from Sons of Liberty Gun Work

Puretrauma357 Subscribe Like 2 Like This Video ( 2 ) Report This Video Download MP3

98 views • •

There's a shadow war going on in America on the Second Amendment... so we flew out to Texas to chat about it with one of the most knowledgeable dudes we know - Mike Mihalski from Sons of Liberty Gun Works. Here's what you need to know.



Keywords going on theres a shadow war in america on the second amendment so we flew out to texas to chat about it with one of the most knowledgeable dudes we know - mike mihalski from sons of liberty gun works