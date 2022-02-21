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Bruce Pardy BREAKS down the Emergencies Act | Live with Laura-Lynn (MIRRORED)
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519 views • February 21, 2022
Bruce Pardy BREAKS down the Emergencies Act | Live with Laura-Lynn (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson at:-
https://youtu.be/pCpg7-a8_dE
LIKE and SUBSCRIBE for new videos: https://rumble.com/c/c-1373116
Bruce Pardy is a professor of law at Queen's University, with specific focuses on Environmental Law, Civil Procedure, Human Rights Law, Constitutional Law and Legal & Political Thought. He is here to break down the Emergencies Act, enacted by the Trudeau Government and why it is unlawful.
~ FIND LAURA-LYNN ~
FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/lauralynntyl...
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
#LiveWithLauraLynn #News #Politics #Canada
Mirrored from You Tube channel Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson at:-
https://youtu.be/pCpg7-a8_dE
LIKE and SUBSCRIBE for new videos: https://rumble.com/c/c-1373116
Bruce Pardy is a professor of law at Queen's University, with specific focuses on Environmental Law, Civil Procedure, Human Rights Law, Constitutional Law and Legal & Political Thought. He is here to break down the Emergencies Act, enacted by the Trudeau Government and why it is unlawful.
~ FIND LAURA-LYNN ~
FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/lauralynntyl...
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
#LiveWithLauraLynn #News #Politics #Canada
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