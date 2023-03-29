Trannies: Targeting Christians

‘Danger Everywhere’?

* Why is so much rage directed toward Christians?

* The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity and therefore its natural enemy.

* Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself.

* People who believe they are God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not.

* Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies.

* They can never be reconciled and are on a collision course with each other.





