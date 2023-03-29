Create New Account
Trannies: Targeting Christians
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

‘Danger Everywhere’?

* Why is so much rage directed toward Christians?

* The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity and therefore its natural enemy.

* Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself.

* People who believe they are God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not.

* Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies.

* They can never be reconciled and are on a collision course with each other.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-trans-movement-targeting-christians


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 March 2023

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6323560299112

Keywords
evilchristiantucker carlsonchristianitysatanicderangedsatanismdemonicperversionideologyderangementtransvestiteperversepervertedmalevolencetrans terrorismtrans violencetrans killer

