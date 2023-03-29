Trannies: Targeting Christians

‘Danger Everywhere’?
* Why is so much rage directed toward Christians?
* The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity and therefore its natural enemy.
* Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself.
* People who believe they are God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not.
* Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies.
* They can never be reconciled and are on a collision course with each other.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-trans-movement-targeting-christians
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 March 2023
