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Pronouns | Our NAVY Is Teaching What?! THIS JUST IN...This Is Our Navy Now Under Biden
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5058 views • June 27, 2022

Watch the Full Length Video On the Bongino Report Today At: https://rumble.com/v198u2m-were-doomed-this-is-our-navy-now-under-biden.html

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, General Flynn & Pastor Dave Scarlett | mRNA COVID / Flu Vaccine Trials Underway + 20 Updates

Learn More About Dr. Tenpenny Today At: www.DrTenpenny.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.HisGlory.me
Learn More About How to Support General Flynn In His Quest to Save America Today At:
https://www.fundfreely.com/donate-now
www.GeneralFlynn.com
Learn More About Karen Kingston At: https://www.givesendgo.com/miFight

Who Is the Transhumanist Zoltan Istvan?
https://projects.qz.com/is/the-world-in-50-years/expert/1690898/

21 Urgent Updates In 60 Minutes

CLIP 230 - How Did the Nuclear Threat Initiative Which Is Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Correctly Predict, Guess or Plan a Monkeypox Outbreak on May 15th of 2022 15 Months Before May 15th of 2022? - https://timetofreeamerica.com/monkeypox/#scroll-content
Despite the Fears Related to Monkeypox…Dr. Simone Gold…YES!!! Dr. Gold Is Coming to the VA Beach ReAwaken America Tour!!! (Before She Goes to Prison) - https://rumble.com/v196sk1-simone-gold-is-coming-to-the-virginia-reawaken-america-tour-and-then-she-is.html
CLIP 260 - The Stop the Apocalypse Yuval Noah Harari Has to Impose Some New Taxes -
CLIP 183 - Vax 2.0, Here We Go: Moderna Announces “Human Trials” of New Hybrid Flu-Covid Vaccine Are Officially Underway – Future “Triple-Threat” Vaccine “in the Works” - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/vax-2-0-go-moderna-announces-human-trials-new-hybrid-flu-covid-vaccine-officially-underway-future-triple-threat-vaccine-works/
Clip 240 - The Price of Eggs, Gas and Lumber is Up More Than 22%, Yet the Inflation Rate Is Just 8.6%
“The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the LORD of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
BREAKING!!! The World Health Organization Is Convening an Emergency Committee Monkeypox Meeting - https://rumble.com/v18flwx-monkeypox-emergency-committee-convened-the-virus-is-behaving-unusually.-ted.html
As of June 17th 2022 - The World Economic Forum is Beginning the Narrative of Hyperinflation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCqa93AvwT0
CLIP 259 - “Because We Are Mixing Again There A Lot of Other Pathogens That Are Circulating” - Maria Van Kerkhove (Infectious Disease Epidemiologist; COVID-19 Technical Lead, Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Lead, WHO Health Emergencies Programme. Mom of 2. Opinions my own)

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