Raised Bed Rebuild, Turf Install & Grow Room Reveal

Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday November 8th, a chilly and cloudy morning. Well, my move here to the new townhouse is complete. This past week I reconstructed the raised bed that I had at the old place. I also brought over the artificial turf to make the front garden look more pleasing to the eye. The new grow room has taken shape- it’s a small but comfortable space that will double as a sitting room. I was busy in the kitchen too. I made a tasty white chocolate chip brownie. [Brownie Recipe: https://youtu.be/X9hKRIQ3uxc?si=fn1Ni8f3MK51tfc6 ]And I also dehydrated some sausages and more chicken for Haru’s jerky which she just loves. And I’m putting finishing touches around the house that make it comfortable ahead of winter. Come, take a look!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll



