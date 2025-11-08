BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Raised Bed Rebuild, Turf Install & Grow Room Reveal
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
61 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 2 days ago

Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday November 8th, a chilly and cloudy morning. Well, my move here to the new townhouse is complete. This past week I reconstructed the raised bed that I had at the old place. I also brought over the artificial turf to make the front garden look more pleasing to the eye. The new grow room has taken shape- it’s a small but comfortable space that will double as a sitting room. I was busy in the kitchen too. I made a tasty white chocolate chip brownie. [Brownie Recipe: https://youtu.be/X9hKRIQ3uxc?si=fn1Ni8f3MK51tfc6 ]And I also dehydrated some sausages and more chicken for Haru’s jerky which she just loves. And I’m putting finishing touches around the house that make it comfortable ahead of winter. Come, take a look!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll


Keywords
artificial turfkamakura japanjapan expattownhouse tourraised garden bedindoor grow roomwhite chocolate brownieshomemade dog jerkydehydrator recipesjapan vlog 2025haru the dogwinter prep japan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy