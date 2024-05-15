The Moho
May 12, 2024
After Being Chased Away by Humans, He Left, Hiding in the Bushes for Days in Fear
Meet Mushka! He was scared after many people cursed and beat him. Don't know where to go...because wherever he goes he sees people. Mushka trembled and crawled into a bush. There, he hid his face and fasted for many days.
The dog cried bitterly. Dog endures pain in the rain... It seems he no longer trusts humans.
We got a blanket to cover him. The dog needs to be warmed up. On the way to the Vet, I said, "Don't worry, everything will be fine."
They went to the Vet.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ejfhJKldTg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.