After Being Chased Away by Humans, He Left, Hiding in the Bushes for Days in Fear
The Moho


May 12, 2024


Meet Mushka! He was scared after many people cursed and beat him. Don't know where to go...because wherever he goes he sees people. Mushka trembled and crawled into a bush. There, he hid his face and fasted for many days.


The dog cried bitterly. Dog endures pain in the rain... It seems he no longer trusts humans.

We got a blanket to cover him. The dog needs to be warmed up. On the way to the Vet, I said, "Don't worry, everything will be fine."

They went to the Vet.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ejfhJKldTg

