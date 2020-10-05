© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SCAMDEMIC IS FALLING APART AT THE SEAMS (MIRRORED)
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
828 views • October 05, 2020
THE SCAMDEMIC IS FALLING APART AT THE SEAMS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Mark Devlin at:-
https://youtu.be/iBYgLYV-a84
Things aren’t running as smoothly as the psychopathic abominations behind the Covid hoax might prefer. The cracks are beginning to show, and the longer the shit show gets dragged out - and with a miserable Winter looming - the more people are starting to realise they’re being mugged off. There have been several examples this week of the wheels falling off the Coronabollox bandwagon.
Big news also from the US, with Donald Trump’s apparent disappointing endorsement of the scam by announcing his testing positive for “the virus” … unless this is all calculated subterfuge in preparation for an eventful rest of October??
*
Save Our Rights UK. Legal action is being rightfully planned against the Metropolitan Police. Appeal for witnesses to the unlawful and unjustified police violence at Trafalgar Square:
uniteforfreedomuk/witnesses
MPs served notice of Private Criminal Prosecution for Pandemic Fraud:
https://www.thebernician.net/mps-served-notice-of-private-criminal-prosecution-for-pandemic-fraud/
Dr Rainer Fulmich. German Corona Investigate Committee. Those responsible must be prosecuted and sued for criminal damages
Corona Fraud - The greatest crime ever committed against humanity
https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
Dr Vernon Coleman: Why I Believe Politicians and Advisors Will Go To Prison:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-i-believe-politicians-and-advisors-will-go-to-prison_t9eKWJlQEzmZeZv.html
Good Vibrations Podcast Vol. 165 - David Whitehead - Way of the Truth Warrior
Mirrored from You Tube channel Mark Devlin at:-
https://youtu.be/iBYgLYV-a84
Things aren’t running as smoothly as the psychopathic abominations behind the Covid hoax might prefer. The cracks are beginning to show, and the longer the shit show gets dragged out - and with a miserable Winter looming - the more people are starting to realise they’re being mugged off. There have been several examples this week of the wheels falling off the Coronabollox bandwagon.
Big news also from the US, with Donald Trump’s apparent disappointing endorsement of the scam by announcing his testing positive for “the virus” … unless this is all calculated subterfuge in preparation for an eventful rest of October??
*
Save Our Rights UK. Legal action is being rightfully planned against the Metropolitan Police. Appeal for witnesses to the unlawful and unjustified police violence at Trafalgar Square:
uniteforfreedomuk/witnesses
MPs served notice of Private Criminal Prosecution for Pandemic Fraud:
https://www.thebernician.net/mps-served-notice-of-private-criminal-prosecution-for-pandemic-fraud/
Dr Rainer Fulmich. German Corona Investigate Committee. Those responsible must be prosecuted and sued for criminal damages
Corona Fraud - The greatest crime ever committed against humanity
https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
Dr Vernon Coleman: Why I Believe Politicians and Advisors Will Go To Prison:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-i-believe-politicians-and-advisors-will-go-to-prison_t9eKWJlQEzmZeZv.html
Good Vibrations Podcast Vol. 165 - David Whitehead - Way of the Truth Warrior
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.