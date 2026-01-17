BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOW NO. 105 Agent For Truth Show – Part 2 (November 12th, 2025)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides more valuable commentary on the history of the federal income tax laws, specifically, the manner in which the federal tax acts passed into law from 1913 to the present are like building blocks that must be viewed together in order to properly understand the reach and boundaries of the federal income tax laws as applied to the average American. Larry describes how federal courts can even manipulate the cases before them in order to alter the impact and precedent resulting from their decisions. Here are links to further explanations and evidence regarding topics discussed during the show:

 

https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/legality-of-income-and-social-security-taxes-part-1/172361

 

https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/legality-of-income-and-social-security-taxes-part-2/172362

 

https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/citizens-and-us-tax-policy/130085

 

https://www.c-span.org/person/joseph-banister/61180/

Jon Bowne "Form 1040A Scam" Video Report Summarizing Former IRS Special Agent Banister's Analysis: 
https://banned.video/watch?id=68066ea2900744bd956af515

"Form 1040A Scam" Analysis authored by Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister: 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam


Keywords
banisterirsbecraftincome-taxformer-irs-agentamerica-freedom-to-fascismagent-for-truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Ramon Tomey
EU moves to seize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loans, escalating economic warfare

EU moves to seize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loans, escalating economic warfare

Belle Carter
Dale Whitaker on conservative media&#8217;s role in gold scams

Dale Whitaker on conservative media’s role in gold scams

Ramon Tomey
Silver is Money: The people&#8217;s currency in an age of financial tyranny

Silver is Money: The people’s currency in an age of financial tyranny

Ramon Tomey
Dale Whitaker on the gold grift: Unscrupulous firms bilking elderly of their life savings

Dale Whitaker on the gold grift: Unscrupulous firms bilking elderly of their life savings

Ramon Tomey
The Great Tax Deception: Exposing illegal extortion by the IRS

The Great Tax Deception: Exposing illegal extortion by the IRS

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy