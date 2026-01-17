SHOW NO. 105 Agent For Truth Show – Part 2 (November 12th, 2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides more valuable commentary on the history of the federal income tax laws, specifically, the manner in which the federal tax acts passed into law from 1913 to the present are like building blocks that must be viewed together in order to properly understand the reach and boundaries of the federal income tax laws as applied to the average American. Larry describes how federal courts can even manipulate the cases before them in order to alter the impact and precedent resulting from their decisions. Here are links to further explanations and evidence regarding topics discussed during the show:
https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/legality-of-income-and-social-security-taxes-part-1/172361
https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/legality-of-income-and-social-security-taxes-part-2/172362
https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/citizens-and-us-tax-policy/130085
https://www.c-span.org/person/joseph-banister/61180/
Jon Bowne "Form 1040A Scam" Video Report Summarizing Former IRS Special Agent Banister's Analysis:
https://banned.video/watch?id=68066ea2900744bd956af515
"Form 1040A Scam" Analysis authored by Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister:
https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam