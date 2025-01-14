Diyala Ayesh is Free!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diyala Ayesh returns to her family after a year in administrative detention. Despite harsh conditions and solitary confinement, she stresses the importance of freedom, calling it the greatest feeling one can experience.
Reporting: Momen. Somrain
Filmed: 14/01/2025
