The US Welcomes Japan to Join G7 and the Hidden Meaning Behind the United Nations

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What does it mean to have Japan joining? Japan must be with South Korea. Then, following that, South Korea must have a bigger presence in the United Nations next. Australia will have a bigger share in the United Nations. This forms three powers, NATO of Asia, NATO of Europe, the US makes the call for the whole planet. This is so meaningful.