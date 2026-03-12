35 Acres & The Scofield Bible

In 1967, Israel conquered more of Palestine including East Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

That same year, the ‘New Scofield Reference Bible’ was published.

Evangelical grifters hailed it as prophetic.

It became arguably the most influential religious text in American Protestantism after the Bible itself, shaping the theological formation of generations of pastors and evangelists.

Millions of American evangelical Christians have been shaped by a theological worldview in which the modern State of Israel is a fulfillment of biblical prophecy — and opposing its territorial claims is the equivalent of opposing God.





Reese Reports (12 March 2026)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YPStV5AQHtVp

https://rumble.com/v770mhi-35-acres-and-the-scofield-bible.html