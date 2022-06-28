Reaching a Lost Generation for Christ with Kingdom Youth Conference Founder Ryan Edberg

The Kingdom Movement is setting America’s youth on fire for Jesus Christ, and CEO Ryan Edberg can testify to the life-changing effect it has had on thousands of young people. The Kingdom Youth Conference is held in multiple locations across the country, and their goal is to reach the future leaders of America with the freeing message of the gospel. Ryan launched the movement in 2016 and even continued to hold conferences during the peak of the Covid pandemic. The Kingdom Youth Conference provides a place of miracles, healing, and life-changing preparation for a spiritual battle that Ryan says Christians need to face. The Devil is here to steal, kill and destroy, but God comes to give life abundantly.







TAKEAWAYS





Ryan reminds students at the Kingdom Youth Conference that they are not free to sin, but free FROM sin





Adults who volunteer with Ryan’s ministry are preparing the next generation for the spiritual battles of today





You can’t beat the world at entertainment - but you can offer them something the world doesn’t have: Jesus Christ!





The Devil is confusing today’s youth about their identities and driving up suicide rates and abortion statistics







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Teen Girl Suicide Rate Skyrockets: https://cnb.cx/3PCBCmc

Teen Suicides Surge During Pandemic: https://bit.ly/3z7oa43

Kingdom Youth Conference Video: https://bit.ly/3Llb1Xx

Donate to Kingdom Youth Conference: https://bit.ly/3Nm2ViO

Eve in Exile Book: https://amzn.to/3sGipWV

Eve in Exile Trailer: https://bit.ly/3FNf1yN





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