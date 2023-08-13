Create New Account
The Heavy Metal Conspiracy Party TNP Special
TNP (The New Prisoners)
In this Special TNP's Number Six, Chris Graves, and Tom Cooper are joined by an all-star panel of fellow heavy metal fans to discuss many conspiracies involving heavy metal and what makes the genre so special to them.Our Special Guests:

Angry Tiger -

https://twitter.com/AngryTigersDen

Chuck Ochelli -

https://linktr.ee/chuckochelli

Billy Ray Valentine -

X https://twitter.com/Obi1unome

Podbean https://theinfinitefringe.podbean.com/

Shelly Olmstead -

X https://twitter.com/PoisonAlice

Linktree https://linktr.ee/amwakeupshow

Chris Graves: https://libertylinks.io/chrisgraves

Tom Cooper: https://twitter.com/TomCoop09236327

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP

Join the crew: Follow us on your favorite platforms, Like our videos (Including this one!), and Share on Twitter, Instagram, Gab, and Minds with #TNPCREW

