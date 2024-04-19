Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPISODE 368: A NEW DAWN
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5639 Subscribers
92 views
Published Yesterday

Has Humanity Spawned A Digital Race with New AI Rollout?; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on New Info About Medical Transitions for Kids Who are Gender Confused, and Special Interests Are Pushing To Pass the New FISA Bill; From Anti-Masker to Firebrand Podcasts Host, Shannon Joy Finds Herself in the Hot Seat with Del; ICAN Legal Match Campaign Off to a Great Start!


Guest: Shannon Joy

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket