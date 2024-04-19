EPISODE 368: A NEW DAWN

Has Humanity Spawned A Digital Race with New AI Rollout?; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on New Info About Medical Transitions for Kids Who are Gender Confused, and Special Interests Are Pushing To Pass the New FISA Bill; From Anti-Masker to Firebrand Podcasts Host, Shannon Joy Finds Herself in the Hot Seat with Del; ICAN Legal Match Campaign Off to a Great Start!





Guest: Shannon Joy