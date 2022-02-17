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Ep. 646 – New Bill Would Allow Parents To Ban Sexually Explicit Books In School
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🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we head to Oklahoma, where a newly proposed bill would allow parents the ability to ban books that discuss sexually graphic content and gender identity from public school libraries.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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